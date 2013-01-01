Not only do you get the award winning film (to be released for download soon), but also EXCLUSIVE behind the scene extras available for download right after purchase. Stay tuned for even more "EXTRAS" to be added.

'First To Fall' is a personal tale of friendship and revolution. Hamid (26) and Tarek (21) have never fired a gun, but in 2011 both abandon their peaceful lives as students in Canada to run recklessly toward an unconventional war in their homeland of Libya.

The film captures the chaos and giddiness of revolution, the brutal loss of lives and innocence, and a deeply intimate view charting the young men’s decent into war as they discover who they are and what they are capable of. In Tarek's words, “The end of the story is different than what I thought."

Available soon in French, Italian, Arabic, Czech, Spanish, and Portuguese.